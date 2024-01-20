Brokerages Set Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Price Target at $5.67

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DSGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSGN

Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 3,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 373,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 362,375 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,512,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 949,955 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $2.34 on Friday. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $131.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Equities research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Design Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.