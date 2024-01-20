Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) PT at C$53.40

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$48.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$42.75 and a 52 week high of C$56.29.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of C$9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.7305085 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 244.00%.

Insider Transactions at Enbridge

In other news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. In other news, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. Also, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.