Brokerages Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT at $127.00

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

IPGP opened at $98.63 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $141.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.28.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $756,855.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,254,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,513,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $756,855.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,254,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,513,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,785 shares of company stock worth $3,191,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 263,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 222,900 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

