C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 2,246 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock opened at $106.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $479.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

