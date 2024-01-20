Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Down 5.4% in December

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,100 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 735,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.
NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $26.80 on Friday. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $475.97 million, a P/E ratio of -121.82 and a beta of 0.67.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -181.82%.
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.
