Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Down 5.4% in December

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,100 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 735,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVGW

Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 640,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $26.80 on Friday. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $475.97 million, a P/E ratio of -121.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -181.82%.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.