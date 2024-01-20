Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $475.97 million, a P/E ratio of -121.82 and a beta of 0.67. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

