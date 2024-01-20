California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 80,293 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,564,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,293 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Meta Platforms worth $1,370,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $383.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $985.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $384.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

