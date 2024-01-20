California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 18,704 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,704 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $209,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $382.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $389.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,209. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

