California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 223,714 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 223,714 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Prologis worth $215,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Prologis Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE PLD opened at $128.44 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.39. The stock has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.78%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

