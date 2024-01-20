California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 286,928 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 806,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,928 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $178,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,174,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 59.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.77.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GD opened at $249.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $261.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

