California Public Employees Retirement System Has $169.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,051,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,615 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.41% of Kraft Heinz worth $169,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,504,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.08 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

