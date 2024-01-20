California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 652,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $190,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $374.82 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $376.90. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.85.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

