California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 10,556 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,005,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.56% of Kroger worth $179,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

