California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 377,459 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,459 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.53% of Corning worth $136,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Corning by 74.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Corning by 98,058.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,609,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,386 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

