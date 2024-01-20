California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 49,860 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,098,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 49,860 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of General Electric worth $231,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $635,274,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,951,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.64 and a 200-day moving average of $115.88. The company has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $130.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

