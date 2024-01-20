California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Boeing worth $198,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after acquiring an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $214.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.04 and a 200-day moving average of $217.93. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

