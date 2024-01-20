California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,686,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047,188 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Boston Scientific worth $194,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

BSX stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

