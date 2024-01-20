California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 22,072 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,106,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,072 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.61% of Dominion Energy worth $228,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

D stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.