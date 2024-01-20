California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 32,942 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,146,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 32,942 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $238,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $220.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.33. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.