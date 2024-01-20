Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

CALA stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

