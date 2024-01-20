Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CPE opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $44.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 510.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,634 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after buying an additional 1,400,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,124,000 after acquiring an additional 975,132 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,528,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,941,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

