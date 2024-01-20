Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.28. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

