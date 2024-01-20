Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 183.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.3 %

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.15. 2,228,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.28. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.