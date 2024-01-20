Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Enphase Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.34.

ENPH stock opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

