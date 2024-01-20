Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,485,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $185,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,411,000 after acquiring an additional 633,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CP shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.37.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

