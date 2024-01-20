Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,284,135 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 497,176 shares.The stock last traded at $28.30 and had previously closed at $28.06.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

