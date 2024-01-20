Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,017 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.52 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

