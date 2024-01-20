Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RY. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

NYSE RY opened at $99.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.56. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

