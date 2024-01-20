Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.21.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $482.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.38. The company has a market cap of $211.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $503.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

