Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after buying an additional 105,738,745 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,605,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,324,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after buying an additional 748,287 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.