Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 547 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.22.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

