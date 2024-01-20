Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $151.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.28. The firm has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $152.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

