Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 482 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,865 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 513,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 955,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.15 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.