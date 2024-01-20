Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.45.

CPX opened at C$37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$35.11 and a 52 week high of C$46.73.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.8217617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

