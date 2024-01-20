Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capri Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.06. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

About Capri

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,038,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Capri by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 110,590 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Capri by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS increased its stake in Capri by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

