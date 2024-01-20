Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,280,324 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 2,082,378 shares.The stock last traded at $9.41 and had previously closed at $9.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.02.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $512.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $475.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.38 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrols Restaurant Group

In related news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.