Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.55 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.

TAST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.02.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

TAST opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $512.30 million, a P/E ratio of 156.67 and a beta of 2.42.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $475.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Insider Transactions at Carrols Restaurant Group

In other news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 58,108 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,506,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,329,000. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.