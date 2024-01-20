Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Trading Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ CARV opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.29. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.36.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
