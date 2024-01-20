Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ CARV opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.29. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.36.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

