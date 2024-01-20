CashBackPro (CBP) Price Reaches $6.94 on Major Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 62.7% against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for approximately $6.94 or 0.00016697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $707.48 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00018816 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,535.90 or 0.99990125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011347 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00219500 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 6.72969161 USD and is up 13.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,757,089.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

