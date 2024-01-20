Casper (CSPR) Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Casper has a market cap of $507.50 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,318,415,563 coins and its circulating supply is 11,724,255,934 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,317,396,324 with 11,723,285,856 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04357349 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $9,124,465.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

