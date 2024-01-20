Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Caterpillar worth $180,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

NYSE CAT opened at $285.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $145.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

