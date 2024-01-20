CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Position Increased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,471 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.68% of CAVA Group worth $23,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. 1,577,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,842. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CAVA Group had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAVA. TD Cowen began coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

