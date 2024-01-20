CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of CECO opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $149.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,971,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth $31,331,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth $21,675,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $8,647,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $8,284,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

