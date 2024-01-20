Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

