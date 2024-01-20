Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.00 and traded as high as $47.27. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $47.18, with a volume of 56,225 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet shares are going to split on Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

