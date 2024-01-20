CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CEU. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.95.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$3.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.45. The company has a market cap of C$896.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$4.15.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$536.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$533.47 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5996785 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total transaction of C$1,071,862.26. In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$77,775.20. Also, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total transaction of C$1,071,862.26. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.