CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €96.40 ($105.93) and last traded at €97.30 ($106.92). Approximately 2,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €97.90 ($107.58).

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €98.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $708 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. It offers photo prints, photo books, wall pictures, photo calendars, greeting cards, phone cases, and other photo gifts.

