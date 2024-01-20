Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$8.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.52. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$7.01 and a 52-week high of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.39.

(Get Free Report

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.