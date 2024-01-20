Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,832 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LNG. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.45.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LNG traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $161.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,303. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.29. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

