Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $170.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.28.

Get Chevron alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $142.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.32. The stock has a market cap of $268.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.